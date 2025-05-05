MoveZ Price (MOVEZ)
The live price of MoveZ (MOVEZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.11K USD. MOVEZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MoveZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MoveZ price change within the day is +2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 390.00M USD
During today, the price change of MoveZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoveZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoveZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoveZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MoveZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+2.05%
+1.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MoveZ brings the next generation of fitness combined with Web3 technology! MoveZ offers a unique earn capability that encourages users around the globe to embrace a healthier lifestyle and give new meaning to ""move-to-earn"" with NFT boosters and loads of other remarkable features! MoveZers have many innovative ways of being rewarded with tokens that can be directly traded for a wide array of benefits! Some of these being goods/services within the app and in real life, exchanging #MOVEZ tokens for profit, and much, much more! Fueled by your ambitions and the latest Web3 technology, MoveZ is powering a fitness revolution — and you’re part of it!
