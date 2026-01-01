Mustang Price Today

The live Mustang (MUST) price today is $ 0.997313, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.997313 per MUST.

Mustang currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,577,691, with a circulating supply of 5.59M MUST. During the last 24 hours, MUST traded between $ 0.995283 (low) and $ 0.997418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.998253, while the all-time low was $ 0.991072.

In short-term performance, MUST moved +0.20% in the last hour and +0.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mustang (MUST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.58M$ 5.58M $ 5.58M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.58M$ 5.58M $ 5.58M Circulation Supply 5.59M 5.59M 5.59M Total Supply 5,592,198.288438236 5,592,198.288438236 5,592,198.288438236

The current Market Cap of Mustang is $ 5.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUST is 5.59M, with a total supply of 5592198.288438236. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.58M.