The live Mustang price today is 0.997313 USD.MUST market cap is 5,577,691 USD. Track real-time MUST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 MUST to USD Live Price:

$0.997221
$0.997221
0.00%1D
USD
Mustang (MUST) Live Price Chart
Mustang Price Today

The live Mustang (MUST) price today is $ 0.997313, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.997313 per MUST.

Mustang currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,577,691, with a circulating supply of 5.59M MUST. During the last 24 hours, MUST traded between $ 0.995283 (low) and $ 0.997418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.998253, while the all-time low was $ 0.991072.

In short-term performance, MUST moved +0.20% in the last hour and +0.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mustang (MUST) Market Information

$ 5.58M
--
$ 5.58M
5.59M
5,592,198.288438236
The current Market Cap of Mustang is $ 5.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUST is 5.59M, with a total supply of 5592198.288438236. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.58M.

Mustang Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.995283
24H Low
$ 0.997418
24H High

$ 0.995283
$ 0.997418
$ 0.998253
$ 0.991072
+0.20%

+0.01%

+0.37%

+0.37%

Mustang (MUST) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mustang to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mustang to USD was $ +0.0049525566.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mustang to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mustang to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0049525566+0.50%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Mustang

Mustang (MUST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Mustang (MUST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Mustang could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Mustang will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Mustang Price Prediction.

What is Mustang (MUST)

Mustang Finance is a decentralized borrowing protocol that lets users deposit WETH, tBTC, SAGA, stATOM, KING, yETH, and yUSD as collateral, and mint the stablecoin MUST at an interest rate depositors choose. Mustang Finance is a Liquity V2 fork built specifically for the Saga EVM.

The main use-cases for Mustang Finance are:

  • Borrow MUST
  • 1-click multiply exposure to collateral assets
  • Earn yield by depositing MUST in the stability pool or farming elsewhere

What is MUST? MUST is the USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Mustang Finance protocol. It's decentralized, overcollateralized, and backed only by a basket of crypto native assets.

MUST is a resilient stablecoin by design:

  • Only backed by crypto assets ("no real world assets" like US Treasuries)
  • Directly redeemable for the underlying assets at any time by any one permissionlessly (always convertible in a fast and liquid way)
  • Can only be created by users depositing more collateral.
  • What are MUST's main benefits compared to other stablecoins?
  • MUST is backed by a variety of LSTs, LRTs, plus ETH, ARB, and COMP.
  • It is always redeemable for the underlying assets, meaning you can always swap it as if worth $1, for the collateral backing it
  • MUST has native incentives via Protocol Incentivized Liquidity (PIL) directed by governance, ensuring that there will always be sufficient liquidity to handle transactions
  • MUST is Saga EVM native, and is built specifically for the fast and free-to use Saga EVM network. What is MUST's peg mechanism?
  • Mustang Finance uses Liquity V2's market-driven monetary policy through user-set interest rates to maintain - MUST's peg and to dynamically respond to situations where the token is above or below $1.00.

When MUST trades above $1, borrowers tend to reduce their rates due to lower redemption risk, making borrowing more and holding MUST less attractive. This helps correct the price downwards.

In contrast, when MUST trades below $1, arbitrageurs will initiate redemptions to restore the peg. Borrowers' exposure to redemption risk prompts them to increase interest rates, boosting demand for MUST (and Earn deposits) and pushing its price upward.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Mustang

What is today's price of Mustang (MUST)?

The live price is ₹90.0678709200723205000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.00%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MUST are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MUST is 5592198.288438236, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Mustang?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MUST across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Mustang today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹503724260.1069564935000, positioning Mustang at rank #2090 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MUST being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Mustang?

The recent price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Stablecoins,Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Saga Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mustang

