NESHUDO Price Today

The live NESHUDO (NESHUDO) price today is $ 0.00000542, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NESHUDO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000542 per NESHUDO.

NESHUDO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,415.43, with a circulating supply of 999.96M NESHUDO. During the last 24 hours, NESHUDO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00006129, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000048.

In short-term performance, NESHUDO moved -- in the last hour and -16.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.42K$ 5.42K $ 5.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.42K$ 5.42K $ 5.42K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,958,321.210565 999,958,321.210565 999,958,321.210565

The current Market Cap of NESHUDO is $ 5.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NESHUDO is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999958321.210565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.42K.