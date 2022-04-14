Nexa (NXA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nexa (NXA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nexa (NXA) Information The core narrative of NEXA centers around the development of a decentralized AI platform. The project aims to establish an ecosystem that transcends traditional Web3 initiatives by emphasizing community-driven efforts and technological innovation. Through the "Nexa" philosophy, NEXA constructs a decentralized, autonomous, and self-enhancing system. Your personal AI-powered crypto assistant, always ready to provide real-time insights and rewards. Official Website: https://nexaagent.xyz

Nexa (NXA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nexa (NXA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 14.56K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 141.05K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 103.22M All-Time High: $ 1.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.056001 Current Price: $ 0.103145

Nexa (NXA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nexa (NXA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NXA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NXA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

