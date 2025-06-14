NonKyotoProtocol Price (NKP)
The live price of NonKyotoProtocol (NKP) today is 0.00315842 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NKP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NonKyotoProtocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NonKyotoProtocol price change within the day is -18.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NKP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NKP price information.
During today, the price change of NonKyotoProtocol to USD was $ -0.000696008934781967.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NonKyotoProtocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NonKyotoProtocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NonKyotoProtocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000696008934781967
|-18.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NonKyotoProtocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-18.05%
-35.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Non Kyoto Protocol (NKP) introduces a decentralized infrastructure designed to transform the global carbon credit system. By integrating blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and real-world verified assets, NKP addresses the inefficiencies and trust gaps of legacy carbon markets, enabling transparent issuance, real-time verification, and decentralized governance of carbon credits.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of NonKyotoProtocol (NKP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NKP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NKP to VND
₫83.1138223
|1 NKP to AUD
A$0.0048323826
|1 NKP to GBP
￡0.0023056466
|1 NKP to EUR
€0.0027162412
|1 NKP to USD
$0.00315842
|1 NKP to MYR
RM0.0133917008
|1 NKP to TRY
₺0.1244101638
|1 NKP to JPY
¥0.4551599062
|1 NKP to RUB
₽0.2519471634
|1 NKP to INR
₹0.2719715462
|1 NKP to IDR
Rp51.7773687648
|1 NKP to KRW
₩4.3147807304
|1 NKP to PHP
₱0.1770926094
|1 NKP to EGP
￡E.0.1570050582
|1 NKP to BRL
R$0.0174976468
|1 NKP to CAD
C$0.004263867
|1 NKP to BDT
৳0.3862431818
|1 NKP to NGN
₦4.874073744
|1 NKP to UAH
₴0.1304111618
|1 NKP to VES
Bs0.315842
|1 NKP to PKR
Rs0.8937065232
|1 NKP to KZT
₸1.6213433228
|1 NKP to THB
฿0.1022696396
|1 NKP to TWD
NT$0.0932997268
|1 NKP to AED
د.إ0.0115914014
|1 NKP to CHF
Fr0.0025583202
|1 NKP to HKD
HK$0.0247620128
|1 NKP to MAD
.د.م0.0287732062
|1 NKP to MXN
$0.0598836432