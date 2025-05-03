OneLedger Price (OLT)
The live price of OneLedger (OLT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 148.96K USD. OLT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OneLedger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OneLedger price change within the day is +18.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 434.60M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OLT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OLT price information.
During today, the price change of OneLedger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OneLedger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OneLedger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OneLedger to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+18.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+36.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OneLedger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
+18.45%
+41.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
