OnlyBruvs (BRUVS) Tokenomics
OnlyBruvs (BRUVS) Information
HODL APP is a viral mobile app that helps users block distracting apps like TikTok or Instagram, and only unlocks them when they shout “HODL” into their phone. The louder the shout, the more time they get. It’s a fun, meme-based productivity tool inspired by crypto culture.
The HODL token is a meme token created by the app's community to represent focus, discipline, and degenerate conviction. Every time users shout to unlock, they generate demand and exposure. The token acts as a cultural artifact of the movement, not a financial instrument. No promises, no roadmaps — just pure meme energy and dopamine control. Powered by SHOUTS, not whitepapers.
OnlyBruvs (BRUVS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OnlyBruvs (BRUVS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OnlyBruvs (BRUVS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OnlyBruvs (BRUVS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRUVS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRUVS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BRUVS's tokenomics, explore BRUVS token's live price!
BRUVS Price Prediction
Want to know where BRUVS might be heading? Our BRUVS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.