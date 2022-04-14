OnlyBruvs (BRUVS) Information

HODL APP is a viral mobile app that helps users block distracting apps like TikTok or Instagram, and only unlocks them when they shout “HODL” into their phone. The louder the shout, the more time they get. It’s a fun, meme-based productivity tool inspired by crypto culture.

The HODL token is a meme token created by the app's community to represent focus, discipline, and degenerate conviction. Every time users shout to unlock, they generate demand and exposure. The token acts as a cultural artifact of the movement, not a financial instrument. No promises, no roadmaps — just pure meme energy and dopamine control. Powered by SHOUTS, not whitepapers.