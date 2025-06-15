OpenKaito Price (SN5)
The live price of OpenKaito (SN5) today is 20.46 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.06M USD. SN5 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenKaito Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OpenKaito price change within the day is -1.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SN5 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN5 price information.
During today, the price change of OpenKaito to USD was $ -0.34396212607366.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenKaito to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenKaito to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenKaito to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.34396212607366
|-1.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenKaito: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-1.65%
-9.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of OpenKaito (SN5) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN5 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SN5 to VND
₫538,404.9
|1 SN5 to AUD
A$31.3038
|1 SN5 to GBP
￡14.9358
|1 SN5 to EUR
€17.5956
|1 SN5 to USD
$20.46
|1 SN5 to MYR
RM86.7504
|1 SN5 to TRY
₺805.9194
|1 SN5 to JPY
¥2,948.4906
|1 SN5 to RUB
₽1,632.0942
|1 SN5 to INR
₹1,761.8106
|1 SN5 to IDR
Rp335,409.7824
|1 SN5 to KRW
₩27,950.8152
|1 SN5 to PHP
₱1,147.1922
|1 SN5 to EGP
￡E.1,017.0666
|1 SN5 to BRL
R$113.3484
|1 SN5 to CAD
C$27.621
|1 SN5 to BDT
৳2,502.0534
|1 SN5 to NGN
₦31,573.872
|1 SN5 to UAH
₴844.7934
|1 SN5 to VES
Bs2,046
|1 SN5 to PKR
Rs5,789.3616
|1 SN5 to KZT
₸10,502.9364
|1 SN5 to THB
฿662.4948
|1 SN5 to TWD
NT$604.3884
|1 SN5 to AED
د.إ75.0882
|1 SN5 to CHF
Fr16.5726
|1 SN5 to HKD
HK$160.4064
|1 SN5 to MAD
.د.م186.3906
|1 SN5 to MXN
$387.9216