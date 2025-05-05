PADAWAN Price (PADAWAN)
The live price of PADAWAN (PADAWAN) today is 0.00965135 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 96.31K USD. PADAWAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PADAWAN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PADAWAN price change within the day is -3.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PADAWAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PADAWAN price information.
During today, the price change of PADAWAN to USD was $ -0.000351254444628983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PADAWAN to USD was $ +0.0028589412.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PADAWAN to USD was $ -0.0019099896.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PADAWAN to USD was $ -0.00599626613328828.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000351254444628983
|-3.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0028589412
|+29.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019099896
|-19.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00599626613328828
|-38.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of PADAWAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.42%
-3.51%
-2.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The real JEDI of MultiversX
|1 PADAWAN to VND
₫247.47026535
|1 PADAWAN to AUD
A$0.014863079
|1 PADAWAN to GBP
￡0.0072385125
|1 PADAWAN to EUR
€0.008493188
|1 PADAWAN to USD
$0.00965135
|1 PADAWAN to MYR
RM0.0404391565
|1 PADAWAN to TRY
₺0.3722525695
|1 PADAWAN to JPY
¥1.3912421025
|1 PADAWAN to RUB
₽0.797973618
|1 PADAWAN to INR
₹0.8129332105
|1 PADAWAN to IDR
Rp158.218827144
|1 PADAWAN to KRW
₩13.2755284385
|1 PADAWAN to PHP
₱0.5351673575
|1 PADAWAN to EGP
￡E.0.487972256
|1 PADAWAN to BRL
R$0.054819668
|1 PADAWAN to CAD
C$0.0132223495
|1 PADAWAN to BDT
৳1.176499565
|1 PADAWAN to NGN
₦15.4916714255
|1 PADAWAN to UAH
₴0.40149616
|1 PADAWAN to VES
Bs0.8493188
|1 PADAWAN to PKR
Rs2.720908592
|1 PADAWAN to KZT
₸4.998048111
|1 PADAWAN to THB
฿0.318108496
|1 PADAWAN to TWD
NT$0.285872987
|1 PADAWAN to AED
د.إ0.0354204545
|1 PADAWAN to CHF
Fr0.007914107
|1 PADAWAN to HKD
HK$0.0747979625
|1 PADAWAN to MAD
.د.م0.089371501
|1 PADAWAN to MXN
$0.1890699465