PandaSui Coin Price (PANS)
PandaSui Coin (PANS) is currently trading at 0.00006084 USD with a market cap of $ 407.20K USD. PANS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PANS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PANS price information.
During today, the price change of PandaSui Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PandaSui Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PandaSui Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PandaSui Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PandaSui Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.35%
+8.99%
-19.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PandaSui ($PanS) is a meme coin on the Sui blockchain that uses swap fees to burn tokens. The developer holds 1% of the total supply, with 99% fully injected into the Cetus pool. Below is a detailed introduction to $PanS.Note: This is a social experiment, not any kind of buying recommendation! Please keep in mind that $PanS is just a meme coin and currently has no utility. Do not invest too much in this project! CA： 0xc9523f683256502be15ec4979098d510f67b6d3f0df02eebf124515014433270::pans::PANS The total supply of PanS is 10 billion tokens, with 1% reserved by the developer and the remaining 99% used for liquidity provision on @CetusProtocol. We have examined most meme coin transactions and found that many meme coins are launched from launchpads and then experience continuous price declines. Most people who buy immediately after launch end up with losses. We will allocate most of the $PanS to the 2% fee pool, while only a small amount of tokens in the 1% and 4% fee pools. The reason is that low swap fees allow many paper hands to take early profits, and the lack of a burn mechanism is very unfair to long-term holders. Therefore, our logic is that all fees generated on the DEX will be fully used to buy back and burn $PanS, with no funds retained.
|1 PANS to VND
₫1.6010046
|1 PANS to AUD
A$0.0000936936
|1 PANS to GBP
￡0.00004563
|1 PANS to EUR
€0.0000523224
|1 PANS to USD
$0.00006084
|1 PANS to MYR
RM0.0002573532
|1 PANS to TRY
₺0.0024749712
|1 PANS to JPY
¥0.00894348
|1 PANS to ARS
ARS$0.082216134
|1 PANS to RUB
₽0.0048386052
|1 PANS to INR
₹0.005305248
|1 PANS to IDR
Rp0.9973768896
|1 PANS to KRW
₩0.0842658336
|1 PANS to PHP
₱0.0035007336
|1 PANS to EGP
￡E.0.0029154528
|1 PANS to BRL
R$0.0003370536
|1 PANS to CAD
C$0.0000833508
|1 PANS to BDT
৳0.0073446048
|1 PANS to NGN
₦0.092041794
|1 PANS to UAH
₴0.0025108668
|1 PANS to VES
Bs0.00748332
|1 PANS to CLP
$0.0590148
|1 PANS to PKR
Rs0.0170467596
|1 PANS to KZT
₸0.032604156
|1 PANS to THB
฿0.0019748664
|1 PANS to TWD
NT$0.0018148572
|1 PANS to AED
د.إ0.0002232828
|1 PANS to CHF
Fr0.000048672
|1 PANS to HKD
HK$0.0004769856
|1 PANS to MAD
.د.م0.0005499936
|1 PANS to MXN
$0.0011462256
|1 PANS to PLN
zł0.0002238912
|1 PANS to RON
лв0.0002664792
|1 PANS to SEK
kr0.000587106
|1 PANS to BGN
лв0.0001022112
|1 PANS to HUF
Ft0.0209210508
|1 PANS to CZK
Kč0.0012910248
|1 PANS to KWD
د.ك0.00001843452
|1 PANS to ILS
₪0.0002074644