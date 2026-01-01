ExchangeDEX+
The live PawsFlow price today is 0 USD.PAWSFLOW market cap is 78,287 USD. Track real-time PAWSFLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live PawsFlow price today is 0 USD.PAWSFLOW market cap is 78,287 USD. Track real-time PAWSFLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

PawsFlow Price (PAWSFLOW)

1 PAWSFLOW to USD Live Price:

--
----
-10.10%1D
USD
PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:05:29 (UTC+8)

PawsFlow Price Today

The live PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) price today is $ 0, with a 10.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAWSFLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAWSFLOW.

PawsFlow currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,287, with a circulating supply of 970.60M PAWSFLOW. During the last 24 hours, PAWSFLOW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAWSFLOW moved -0.18% in the last hour and -8.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) Market Information

$ 78.29K
--
$ 78.29K
970.60M
970,600,803.0027492
The current Market Cap of PawsFlow is $ 78.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAWSFLOW is 970.60M, with a total supply of 970600803.0027492. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.29K.

PawsFlow Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
-0.18%

-10.11%

-8.40%

-8.40%

PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PawsFlow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PawsFlow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PawsFlow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PawsFlow to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-10.11%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for PawsFlow

PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAWSFLOW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PawsFlow could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW)

PAWSFLOW is Wolfswap, but backwards. It is the unofficial community driven meme project and token of the Wolfswap ecosystem. PAWSFLOW’s mascot is FLOW, a silly and slightly special wolf. $PAWSFLOW token is paired with $CRO and $MOON on VVS Finance. It is the primary revenue sharing vehicle for the projects app based revenue. All $PAWSFLOW liquidity is burned.

The projects flagship product is PAWSFLOW.app, a game of chance based on, and powered by, the Wolfswap swap experience. Players can PAWS a token and receive a different token and a different value back in return. PAWSFLOW.app successfully launched in December 2025

FLOW PIV, PAWSFLOW’s NFT Collection consists of 333 unique renderings of the projects mascot, FLOW. The NFTs provide revenue sharing from the projects app based game. FLOW PIV sold out in 27 minutes in December 2025.

In July of 2025 PAWSFLOW received a $1000.00 USD grant from Wolfswap, their strategic partner, for the development of their app.

About PawsFlow

Which blockchain network does PawsFlow run on?

PawsFlow operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PAWSFLOW?

The token is priced at ₹0.007285688468486730000, marking a price movement of -10.11% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does PawsFlow belong to?

PawsFlow falls under the Gambling (GambleFi),Meme,Cronos Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PAWSFLOW with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of PawsFlow?

Its market capitalization is ₹7071345.0673496235000, placing the asset at rank #7595. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PAWSFLOW is currently circulating?

There are 970600803.0027492 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for PawsFlow today?

Over the past day, PAWSFLOW generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, PawsFlow fluctuated between ₹0.007147489815414765000 and ₹0.008116686905259330000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

PawsFlow (PAWSFLOW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

