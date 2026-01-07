Pear Protocol is the home of pair trading.

Users are able to enter long-short 'pair-trades' with leverage, on-chain, in one click. For example, do you think Solana will outperform Cardano? You can long the SOL/ADA on Pear, chart it effortlessly, easily view and manage your risk, and then share your position with your community.

All positions only require stablecoins (USDC) as collateral, and up to 60x leverage is available on some pairs.