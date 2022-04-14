ExchangeDEX+
The live Pear Protocol price today is 0.0312598 USD.PEAR market cap is 8,036,494 USD. Track real-time PEAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About PEAR

PEAR Price Info

What is PEAR

PEAR Whitepaper

PEAR Official Website

PEAR Tokenomics

PEAR Price Forecast

Pear Protocol Logo

Pear Protocol Price (PEAR)

1 PEAR to USD Live Price:

$0.03126405
+5.60%1D
Pear Protocol (PEAR) Live Price Chart
Pear Protocol Price Today

The live Pear Protocol (PEAR) price today is $ 0.0312598, with a 5.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0312598 per PEAR.

Pear Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,036,494, with a circulating supply of 257.19M PEAR. During the last 24 hours, PEAR traded between $ 0.02959138 (low) and $ 0.03179023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.092685, while the all-time low was $ 0.00497174.

In short-term performance, PEAR moved +0.25% in the last hour and +10.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Market Information

$ 8.04M
--
$ 26.63M
257.19M
852,219,528.0
The current Market Cap of Pear Protocol is $ 8.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEAR is 257.19M, with a total supply of 852219528.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.63M.

Pear Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02959138
24H Low
$ 0.03179023
24H High

$ 0.02959138
$ 0.03179023
$ 0.092685
$ 0.00497174
+0.25%

+5.60%

+10.31%

+10.31%

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pear Protocol to USD was $ +0.0016591.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pear Protocol to USD was $ +0.0174376167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pear Protocol to USD was $ +0.0274138224.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pear Protocol to USD was $ +0.01354458849806161.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0016591+5.60%
30 Days$ +0.0174376167+55.78%
60 Days$ +0.0274138224+87.70%
90 Days$ +0.01354458849806161+76.46%

Price Prediction for Pear Protocol

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pear Protocol (PEAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pear Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Pear Protocol will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEAR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Pear Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Pear Protocol (PEAR)

Pear Protocol is the home of pair trading.

Users are able to enter long-short 'pair-trades' with leverage, on-chain, in one click. For example, do you think Solana will outperform Cardano? You can long the SOL/ADA on Pear, chart it effortlessly, easily view and manage your risk, and then share your position with your community.

All positions only require stablecoins (USDC) as collateral, and up to 60x leverage is available on some pairs.

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Pear Protocol

What is Pear Protocol about?

Pear Protocol is the home of pair trading. It allows users to enter long-short 'pair-trades' with leverage, on-chain, in one click. For example, if you think Solana will outperform Cardano, you can long the SOL/ADA pair on Pear, chart it effortlessly, easily view and manage your risk, and then share your position with your community. All positions only require stablecoins (USDC) as collateral, and up to 60x leverage is available on some pairs.

What is the current market price of PEAR?

It's currently valued at ₹2.809540545287471424000, reflecting a price movement of 5.60% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Pear Protocol have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, PEAR shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for PEAR?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of PEAR. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Pear Protocol?

It has traded between ₹2.6595877741063210944000 and ₹2.8572140617986721824000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of PEAR on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated PEAR is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pear Protocol

How much will 1 Pear Protocol be worth in 2030?
If Pear Protocol were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Pear Protocol prices and expected ROI.
Pear Protocol (PEAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Pear Protocol

