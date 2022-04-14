Pear Protocol Price Today

The live Pear Protocol (PEAR) price today is $ 0.0312598, with a 5.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0312598 per PEAR.

Pear Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,036,494, with a circulating supply of 257.19M PEAR. During the last 24 hours, PEAR traded between $ 0.02959138 (low) and $ 0.03179023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.092685, while the all-time low was $ 0.00497174.

In short-term performance, PEAR moved +0.25% in the last hour and +10.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.04M$ 8.04M $ 8.04M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.63M$ 26.63M $ 26.63M Circulation Supply 257.19M 257.19M 257.19M Total Supply 852,219,528.0 852,219,528.0 852,219,528.0

