Perion Price (PERC)
The live price of Perion (PERC) today is 0.00913788 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 359.73K USD. PERC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Perion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Perion price change within the day is +4.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 39.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PERC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PERC price information.
During today, the price change of Perion to USD was $ +0.00041737.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Perion to USD was $ -0.0061819978.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Perion to USD was $ -0.0077822736.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Perion to USD was $ -0.09902465932415318.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00041737
|+4.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0061819978
|-67.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0077822736
|-85.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.09902465932415318
|-91.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Perion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.74%
+4.79%
-37.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Perion has built PerionXP, a gamified AAA Questing Layer where users compete for crypto rewards by completing side quests in the world's biggest titles such as Fortnite. PerionXP unlocks scale for Web3 gaming by making it rewarding and fun for Web2 gamers to experience the benefits of blockchain, without having to play Web3 games. PerionXP has launched it's flagship game Cutthroat Chaos on Base.
