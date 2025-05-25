Plaza BondETH Price (BONDETH)
The live price of Plaza BondETH (BONDETH) today is 100.01 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 704.08K USD. BONDETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plaza BondETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Plaza BondETH price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.04K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BONDETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BONDETH price information.
During today, the price change of Plaza BondETH to USD was $ +0.061012.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plaza BondETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plaza BondETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plaza BondETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.061012
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plaza BondETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+0.06%
+2.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plaza Finance is the public square for on-chain bonds and leverage, building innovative programmable derivative protocols. Through tokenized vault structures that enable any risk-return profile to be created on any asset, users are empowered with novel strategies for yield generation and asset exposure within the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.plaza.finance/
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BONDETH to VND
₫2,564,356.41
|1 BONDETH to AUD
A$153.0153
|1 BONDETH to GBP
￡73.0073
|1 BONDETH to EUR
€87.0087
|1 BONDETH to USD
$100.01
|1 BONDETH to MYR
RM423.0423
|1 BONDETH to TRY
₺3,888.3888
|1 BONDETH to JPY
¥14,256.4255
|1 BONDETH to RUB
₽7,947.7947
|1 BONDETH to INR
₹8,507.8507
|1 BONDETH to IDR
Rp1,613,064.2903
|1 BONDETH to KRW
₩136,625.6612
|1 BONDETH to PHP
₱5,534.5534
|1 BONDETH to EGP
￡E.4,988.4988
|1 BONDETH to BRL
R$564.0564
|1 BONDETH to CAD
C$137.0137
|1 BONDETH to BDT
৳12,185.2184
|1 BONDETH to NGN
₦158,997.8982
|1 BONDETH to UAH
₴4,152.4152
|1 BONDETH to VES
Bs9,400.94
|1 BONDETH to PKR
Rs28,194.8192
|1 BONDETH to KZT
₸51,155.115
|1 BONDETH to THB
฿3,249.3249
|1 BONDETH to TWD
NT$2,997.2997
|1 BONDETH to AED
د.إ367.0367
|1 BONDETH to CHF
Fr82.0082
|1 BONDETH to HKD
HK$783.0783
|1 BONDETH to MAD
.د.م919.0919
|1 BONDETH to MXN
$1,924.1924