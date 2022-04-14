Plush Pepe (PPEPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Plush Pepe (PPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Plush Pepe (PPEPE) Information Plush Pepe (PPEPE) is a jetton-based memecoin on the TON blockchain boldly backed by a tweet from Telegram founder Pavel Durov. Featuring a transparent tokenomics framework—3% buy/sell tax, 10% auto‑burn, and 80% rewards in Toncoin to holders—the project incentivizes long-term community participation. Traded on Ston.fi and DeDust, Plush Pepe already boasts nearly 500 holders. Its auto‑burn mechanism reduces circulating supply over time, aligning holder rewards with increased Toncoin utility and scarcity. Official Website: https://plushpepe.org/ Buy PPEPE Now!

Plush Pepe (PPEPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plush Pepe (PPEPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 60.74K $ 60.74K $ 60.74K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.74K $ 60.74K $ 60.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00369276 $ 0.00369276 $ 0.00369276 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00060744 $ 0.00060744 $ 0.00060744 Learn more about Plush Pepe (PPEPE) price

Plush Pepe (PPEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plush Pepe (PPEPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PPEPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PPEPE's tokenomics, explore PPEPE token's live price!

PPEPE Price Prediction Want to know where PPEPE might be heading? Our PPEPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PPEPE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!