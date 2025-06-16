Plush Pepe Price (PPEPE)
The live price of Plush Pepe (PPEPE) today is 0.0008341 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 83.33K USD. PPEPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plush Pepe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Plush Pepe price change within the day is -16.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PPEPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PPEPE price information.
During today, the price change of Plush Pepe to USD was $ -0.000168684231315485.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plush Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plush Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plush Pepe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000168684231315485
|-16.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plush Pepe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.78%
-16.82%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plush Pepe (PPEPE) is a jetton-based memecoin on the TON blockchain boldly backed by a tweet from Telegram founder Pavel Durov. Featuring a transparent tokenomics framework—3% buy/sell tax, 10% auto‑burn, and 80% rewards in Toncoin to holders—the project incentivizes long-term community participation. Traded on Ston.fi and DeDust, Plush Pepe already boasts nearly 500 holders. Its auto‑burn mechanism reduces circulating supply over time, aligning holder rewards with increased Toncoin utility and scarcity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Plush Pepe (PPEPE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PPEPE token's extensive tokenomics now!
