What is the current trading price of Polyswipe?

Polyswipe (SWIPE) is currently priced at ₹0.0012825464735683212000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -0.12% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Polyswipe's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SWIPE?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Polyswipe's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #10471 with a market capitalization of ₹1282336.1611122490296000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SWIPE?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Polyswipe's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0012654698211522048000 and ₹0.0013041169818834156000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Polyswipe stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SWIPE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.