Polyswipe is a mobile-first platform that makes prediction markets simple, fast, and accessible to everyone. Integrated with Polymarket, users can trade conviction by swiping right for belief or left for doubt—no terminals, no friction. Live on iOS, Android, Web, and the Solana Dapp Store, Polyswipe delivers a clean, intuitive experience with powerful features like event filtering, bookmarking, and personalized market discovery. Built for both crypto-natives and everyday users, Polyswipe transforms prediction markets into an engaging consumer product that fits right in your pocket.