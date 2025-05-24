Poopcoin Price (POOP)
The live price of Poopcoin (POOP) today is 0.00023116 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. POOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Poopcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.06K USD
- Poopcoin price change within the day is +28.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Poopcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Poopcoin to USD was $ -0.0000151304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Poopcoin to USD was $ +0.0000279371.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Poopcoin to USD was $ -0.00005870072779610655.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+28.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000151304
|-6.54%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000279371
|+12.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00005870072779610655
|-20.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Poopcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+50.43%
+28.30%
+2.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Poopcoin is a meme coin on Base that was airdropped to holders of the Doodles NFT ecosystem. It has no promise, could very well be worth less than zero, like a fresh, steaming pile of dung 💩
