Povel Durev Price (DUREV)
The live price of Povel Durev (DUREV) today is 0.00616348 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 612.41K USD. DUREV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Povel Durev Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Povel Durev price change within the day is -3.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.33M USD
During today, the price change of Povel Durev to USD was $ -0.000196358242656555.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Povel Durev to USD was $ +0.0012398363.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Povel Durev to USD was $ +0.0005041005.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Povel Durev to USD was $ -0.001523021222888252.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000196358242656555
|-3.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012398363
|+20.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005041005
|+8.18%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001523021222888252
|-19.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Povel Durev: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-3.08%
-6.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Durev is a memecoin on the TON network. Dedicated to the creator of Telegram Pavel Durov.
