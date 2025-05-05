Powerledger Price (POWR)
The live price of Powerledger (POWR) today is 0.168724 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 89.40M USD. POWR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Powerledger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Powerledger price change within the day is -2.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 529.76M USD
Get real-time price updates of the POWR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POWR price information.
During today, the price change of Powerledger to USD was $ -0.004043537266812.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Powerledger to USD was $ +0.0217614141.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Powerledger to USD was $ -0.0135640766.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Powerledger to USD was $ -0.05228978225259843.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004043537266812
|-2.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0217614141
|+12.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0135640766
|-8.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05228978225259843
|-23.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Powerledger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-2.34%
-9.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Powerledger (POWR) is a technology company that builds software for distributed and decentralised energy markets for a sustainable future. It has developed a blockchain-based platform that enables the tracking and trading of energy, flexibility services and environmental commodities. Its goal is to provide the platform for a fully modernised, market-driven grid that offers consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratisation of power. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Powerledger operates in more than 10 countries. Powerledger operates on two blockchain layers; the POWR token is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, and the Powerledger blockchain - a native Solana based blockchain to process energy transactions on a more scalable network. The POWR token is an ERC-20 token that acts as a licence required for businesses such as; utilities, renewable energy operators, microgrids, companies committed to 100% renewable energy and property developers to access Powerledger’s platform, and will be able to be used to pay for transactions on the Powerledger blockchain in future. In 2015, 30 countries had reached grid parity, meaning that the price of solar-generated energy was equal to or less than the cost of local retail electricity. Powerledger combines renewable energy and blockchain technology to offer energy solutions that are cheaper and more sustainable than traditional energy alternatives. Powerledger was founded in 2016 to solve a pressing problem: Energy that comes from solar and wind is intermittent and lacks the steady quality that fossil fuels provide, and this causes problems for the grid. Powerledger’s approach was to create a highly agile market that could help regulate this intermittency and start to create a transition to a more responsive, distributed network with better storage. Powerledger’s software is used by utilities and large corporations to track, trace, and trade every kilowatt of energy to improve grid stability.
