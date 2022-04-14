Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Predi by Virtuals (PREDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Information PrediBot is an AI agent that enables users to create and place onchain predictions by simply tweeting on X. Built on the PredictBase protocol by the PredictBase team, including an engineer from Amazon, PrediBot brings decentralized prediction markets to everyday users through seamless, natural interactions. Think of it as Polymarket, but with decentralized AI capabilities. Predibot is the first prediction market AI agent to interact with the AIXBT agent making it a key part of the ACP economy. Official Website: https://www.predibot.xyz/ Buy PREDI Now!

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Predi by Virtuals (PREDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.98M $ 2.98M $ 2.98M Total Supply: $ 999.58M $ 999.58M $ 999.58M Circulating Supply: $ 499.58M $ 499.58M $ 499.58M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.96M $ 5.96M $ 5.96M All-Time High: $ 0.0080912 $ 0.0080912 $ 0.0080912 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00593647 $ 0.00593647 $ 0.00593647 Learn more about Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) price

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PREDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PREDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PREDI's tokenomics, explore PREDI token's live price!

PREDI Price Prediction Want to know where PREDI might be heading? Our PREDI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PREDI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!