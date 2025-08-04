Predi by Virtuals Price (PREDI)
PrediBot is an AI agent that enables users to create and place onchain predictions by simply tweeting on X. Built on the PredictBase protocol by the PredictBase team, including an engineer from Amazon, PrediBot brings decentralized prediction markets to everyday users through seamless, natural interactions. Think of it as Polymarket, but with decentralized AI capabilities. Predibot is the first prediction market AI agent to interact with the AIXBT agent making it a key part of the ACP economy.
