President Platy Price (PLATY)
The live price of President Platy (PLATY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 242.68K USD. PLATY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key President Platy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- President Platy price change within the day is -0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLATY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLATY price information.
During today, the price change of President Platy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of President Platy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of President Platy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of President Platy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of President Platy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.72%
-0.71%
+2.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Following the disappearance of the initial creator of President Platy, in December 2024, the Platy community created the People's Democratic Republic of Platikistan (PDRP) and formed a new Government, as a CTO-Micronation. The PDRP adopted President Platy (Platy) token as its national currency and increased the number of citizens (holders) to about 35,000. The major task of the PDRP's new Government is to fight devaluation by making 1 Platy equal to at least 2 USD. In this regard, buybacks have taken place and many partnerships are envisaged. Measures have equally been taken to stabilize the price of Platy. Apart from a government, a currency, and a population, Platikistan shall have all the other attributes of statehood, such as land (including NFTs); a motto, a flag, an anthem, an army, elections, foreign affairs, and many more. With just a few Dollars, you can become a noble citizen of Platikistan. Long live President Platy! Long live Platikistan! Long live Cronos!
