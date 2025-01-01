President Platy (PLATY) Tokenomics
Following the disappearance of the initial creator of President Platy, in December 2024, the Platy community created the People's Democratic Republic of Platikistan (PDRP) and formed a new Government, as a CTO-Micronation. The PDRP adopted President Platy (Platy) token as its national currency and increased the number of citizens (holders) to about 35,000. The major task of the PDRP's new Government is to fight devaluation by making 1 Platy equal to at least 2 USD. In this regard, buybacks have taken place and many partnerships are envisaged. Measures have equally been taken to stabilize the price of Platy.
Apart from a government, a currency, and a population, Platikistan shall have all the other attributes of statehood, such as land (including NFTs); a motto, a flag, an anthem, an army, elections, foreign affairs, and many more. With just a few Dollars, you can become a noble citizen of Platikistan.
Long live President Platy! Long live Platikistan! Long live Cronos!
Understanding the tokenomics of President Platy (PLATY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLATY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLATY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
