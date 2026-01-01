PUMLx Price (PUMLX)
The live PUMLx (PUMLX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUMLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUMLX.
PUMLx currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,032, with a circulating supply of 123.89M PUMLX. During the last 24 hours, PUMLX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076891, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PUMLX moved -- in the last hour and +24.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of PUMLx is $ 52.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUMLX is 123.89M, with a total supply of 495142858.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.95K.
--
--
+24.12%
+24.12%
During today, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+37.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of PUMLx could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
PUMLX Price Live Data PUMLx is the Move to Earn, Fitness and Wellness token from PUML Better Health. After successfully launching Move to Earn for Corporates in 2021 and signing major Corporates such as Deloitte SEA, LVMH, Singapore/Malaysia, Western Union and many more, we were able to generate strong revenue and growth.
We are now expanding our Web3 tech into retail Move to Earn with Athlete and wearable NFTs using PUMLx. Our vision is to gamify healthy behaviours via our virtual challenges and reward communities through gamification of both physical and mental health challenges like step, meditation, sleep and more. Encompassing both Move to Earn and Move to Own mechanism we have produced the world's first Movement Finance platform. We have a two token model with a game token PUML and utility/governance token called PUMLx. The game token PUML is burnt for PUMLx.
PUMLx has unique tokenomics around earning, owning, staking and burning.
Athlete NFTs and our very own PUMLWear (Wearable watch NFTS) are used as challenge entry and multipliers within the solo game experience to reward our users on a daily basis for adopting healthy habits.
Corporates, Athletes, Brands and game developers act as Nodes within the ecosystem and are required to buy PUMLx and stake it to get access to our API and Challenge platform. Nodes can then reward their community for participation in healthy actions within the gameplay throughout their games, platforms or metaverses. Our sophisticated platform allows developers to use our API to instantly reward in-game movement based on wearable technology such as Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and Apple Watch.
By providing a challenge platform and an openAPI, Corporates, Brands and Metaverse developers can participate in our ecosystem and improve engagement and earning capabilities for their communities. Improving their health and wealth with PUMLx.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is PUMLx worth right now?
PUMLx is currently trading at ₹0.0379332120984646896000, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is PUMLX going up or down today?
PUMLX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,DWF Labs Portfolio ecosystem.
How popular is PUMLx today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PUMLX.
What makes PUMLx different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,DWF Labs Portfolio category and built on the -- network, PUMLX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much PUMLX exists in the market?
There are 123892858.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is PUMLx's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹6.94490835626231832000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0206809076008035144000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.