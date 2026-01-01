ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live PUMLx price today is 0 USD.PUMLX market cap is 52,032 USD. Track real-time PUMLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live PUMLx price today is 0 USD.PUMLX market cap is 52,032 USD. Track real-time PUMLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About PUMLX

PUMLX Price Info

What is PUMLX

PUMLX Official Website

PUMLX Tokenomics

PUMLX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PUMLx Logo

PUMLx Price (PUMLX)

Unlisted

1 PUMLX to USD Live Price:

$0.00041998
$0.00041998$0.00041998
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PUMLx (PUMLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:14:58 (UTC+8)

PUMLx Price Today

The live PUMLx (PUMLX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUMLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUMLX.

PUMLx currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,032, with a circulating supply of 123.89M PUMLX. During the last 24 hours, PUMLX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076891, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUMLX moved -- in the last hour and +24.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PUMLx (PUMLX) Market Information

$ 52.03K
$ 52.03K$ 52.03K

--
----

$ 207.95K
$ 207.95K$ 207.95K

123.89M
123.89M 123.89M

495,142,858.0
495,142,858.0 495,142,858.0

The current Market Cap of PUMLx is $ 52.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUMLX is 123.89M, with a total supply of 495142858.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.95K.

PUMLx Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.076891
$ 0.076891$ 0.076891

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+24.12%

+24.12%

PUMLx (PUMLX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUMLx to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+37.88%
60 Days$ 0+17.30%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for PUMLx

PUMLx (PUMLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PUMLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PUMLx (PUMLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PUMLx could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PUMLx will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PUMLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PUMLx Price Prediction.

What is PUMLx (PUMLX)

PUMLX Price Live Data PUMLx is the Move to Earn, Fitness and Wellness token from PUML Better Health. After successfully launching Move to Earn for Corporates in 2021 and signing major Corporates such as Deloitte SEA, LVMH, Singapore/Malaysia, Western Union and many more, we were able to generate strong revenue and growth.

We are now expanding our Web3 tech into retail Move to Earn with Athlete and wearable NFTs using PUMLx. Our vision is to gamify healthy behaviours via our virtual challenges and reward communities through gamification of both physical and mental health challenges like step, meditation, sleep and more. Encompassing both Move to Earn and Move to Own mechanism we have produced the world's first Movement Finance platform. We have a two token model with a game token PUML and utility/governance token called PUMLx. The game token PUML is burnt for PUMLx.

PUMLx has unique tokenomics around earning, owning, staking and burning.

Athlete NFTs and our very own PUMLWear (Wearable watch NFTS) are used as challenge entry and multipliers within the solo game experience to reward our users on a daily basis for adopting healthy habits.

Corporates, Athletes, Brands and game developers act as Nodes within the ecosystem and are required to buy PUMLx and stake it to get access to our API and Challenge platform. Nodes can then reward their community for participation in healthy actions within the gameplay throughout their games, platforms or metaverses. Our sophisticated platform allows developers to use our API to instantly reward in-game movement based on wearable technology such as Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and Apple Watch.

By providing a challenge platform and an openAPI, Corporates, Brands and Metaverse developers can participate in our ecosystem and improve engagement and earning capabilities for their communities. Improving their health and wealth with PUMLx.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PUMLx (PUMLX) Resource

Official Website

About PUMLx

How much is PUMLx worth right now?

PUMLx is currently trading at ₹0.0379332120984646896000, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PUMLX going up or down today?

PUMLX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,DWF Labs Portfolio ecosystem.

How popular is PUMLx today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PUMLX.

What makes PUMLx different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,DWF Labs Portfolio category and built on the -- network, PUMLX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PUMLX exists in the market?

There are 123892858.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is PUMLx's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹6.94490835626231832000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0206809076008035144000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PUMLx

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:14:58 (UTC+8)

PUMLx (PUMLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about PUMLx

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000003500
$0.00000000003500$0.00000000003500

+957.40%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06297
$0.06297$0.06297

+529.70%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05300
$0.05300$0.05300

+430.00%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000012222
$0.0000012222$0.0000012222

+307.40%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001395
$0.00000001395$0.00000001395

+222.91%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.