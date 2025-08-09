What is RabbitX (RBX)

What is the project about? RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetuals exchange powered by Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world. What makes your project unique? The first decentralised perpetuals project to launch with Starknet. Our state-of-the-art platform built using a hybrid architecture, is optimized to deliver unparalleled speed and security for our traders. With deep orderbook liquidity, zero gas fees, and up to 50x leverage, RabbitX is the best derivatives DEX to trade on. History of your project. Started initially as Strips finance in 2021, pivoted to RabbitX in May 2022. Launched testnet in Jan 2023, and launched mainnet in Feb 2023. What’s next for your project? Our roadmap includes: - launching multiple asset classes perpetuals (FX, commodities, interest rates) - proof of real-time solvency - staking - trader rewards - options orderbook - multi-asset collateral - decentralised sequencer - layer 3 zk-rollup orderbook link to our roadmap: https://landing.rabbitx.io/roadmap What can your token be used for? - token will be used in the future for staking and rewards boost

RabbitX (RBX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics

