More About RENC

RENC Price Info

RENC Official Website

RENC Tokenomics

RENC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

RegularEverydayNormalCoin Logo

RegularEverydayNormalCoin Price (RENC)

Unlisted

1 RENC to USD Live Price:

$0.00027299
$0.00027299$0.00027299
-8.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-17 10:09:13 (UTC+8)

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00026058
$ 0.00026058$ 0.00026058
24H Low
$ 0.00029926
$ 0.00029926$ 0.00029926
24H High

$ 0.00026058
$ 0.00026058$ 0.00026058

$ 0.00029926
$ 0.00029926$ 0.00029926

$ 0.00029976
$ 0.00029976$ 0.00029976

$ 0.00026058
$ 0.00026058$ 0.00026058

+0.09%

-8.76%

--

--

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) real-time price is $0.00027299. Over the past 24 hours, RENC traded between a low of $ 0.00026058 and a high of $ 0.00029926, showing active market volatility. RENC's all-time high price is $ 0.00029976, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00026058.

In terms of short-term performance, RENC has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -8.76% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 114.42K
$ 114.42K$ 114.42K

0.00
0.00 0.00

420,000,000.0
420,000,000.0 420,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RegularEverydayNormalCoin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RENC is 0.00, with a total supply of 420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.42K.

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of RegularEverydayNormalCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RegularEverydayNormalCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RegularEverydayNormalCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RegularEverydayNormalCoin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-8.76%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC)

Regular Everyday Normal Coin is, in essence, a content-generating Media Coin. It shifts around the character of $RENC: a coin with a distinct personality and sharing the beliefs of the early 2012 crypto community. The Project regularly creates music videos, animated serie episodes, and more, all revolving around the $RENC character and his buddies. Other than sharing philosophical messages through a very distinct personality, SRENC is the world's Content-Generating Media on the blockchain. It has an anti-rug-pull mechansim, where the team allocation is only 1.75% of the supply, meaning they cannot rug pull the community. Instead, $RENC has a 1.75% tax in place. The tax wallet is currently controlled by the team, which use it to fund content generation and marketing activities. At 42 million Market Cap, the team will start earning 50% of the tax wallets as personal profits, this makes sure that the team incentives is always aligned with growing the community, and not rug-pulling it. The eventual aim of $RENC is to become the world's first for-profit Decentralized Autonomous Media Company on the blockchain. This will happen when world laws surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrencies allow it to happen. It will be based in the EU.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Resource

Official Website

RegularEverydayNormalCoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for RegularEverydayNormalCoin.

Check the RegularEverydayNormalCoin price prediction now!

RENC to Local Currencies

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RENC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC)

How much is RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) worth today?
The live RENC price in USD is 0.00027299 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RENC to USD price?
The current price of RENC to USD is $ 0.00027299. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of RegularEverydayNormalCoin?
The market cap for RENC is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RENC?
The circulating supply of RENC is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RENC?
RENC achieved an ATH price of 0.00029976 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RENC?
RENC saw an ATL price of 0.00026058 USD.
What is the trading volume of RENC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RENC is -- USD.
Will RENC go higher this year?
RENC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RENC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-17 10:09:13 (UTC+8)

RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
08-15 15:35:00Industry Updates
Data: Over the past 30 days, the amount of ETH purchased by Ethereum strategy entities and ETFs is 47 times the network's net issuance
08-15 11:48:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, total market cap down 3.9% in 24 hours, US stock indices close nearly flat

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.