RESI Price Today

The live RESI (SN46) price today is $ 1.3, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN46 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.3 per SN46.

RESI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,471,292, with a circulating supply of 3.44M SN46. During the last 24 hours, SN46 traded between $ 1.26 (low) and $ 1.37 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.641241.

In short-term performance, SN46 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +19.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RESI (SN46) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.47M$ 4.47M $ 4.47M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.47M$ 4.47M $ 4.47M Circulation Supply 3.44M 3.44M 3.44M Total Supply 3,437,181.963199635 3,437,181.963199635 3,437,181.963199635

