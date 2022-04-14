RETRO KIDS (RETRO) Tokenomics
The generation that built the internet is back. This time, we’re building wealth. Welcome to Retro Kids where memes turn into millions. Retro Kids is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by 80s and 90s nostalgia. With a focus on fun, culture, and internet humor, RKID brings together fans of retro gaming, vintage cartoons, and childhood memories in a decentralized, low-fee ecosystem. The token has no inherent utility or roadmap and exists purely as a cultural and collectible digital asset.
RETRO KIDS (RETRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
RETRO KIDS (RETRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RETRO KIDS (RETRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RETRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RETRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
