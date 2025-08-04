What is RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE)

RIZZLE is a memecoin built on the XRPL. It’s a playful twist on “Ripple,” where the “p”s are replaced with “z”s—adding “Rizz” to Ripple. Rizz is a popular slang term for charisma, especially among Generation Z. While RIZZLE is primarily a memecoin with a strong focus on community building, it also offers various trading bots and is developing an AI agent that will soon be able to speak in Spaces on X. By leveraging the cultural relevance of “Rizz,” one of the most widely used slang terms among Gen Z, RIZZLE aims to expand beyond the existing XRPL user base and onboard a new wave of users.

