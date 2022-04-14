RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Tokenomics
RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Information
RIZZLE is a memecoin built on the XRPL. It’s a playful twist on “Ripple,” where the “p”s are replaced with “z”s—adding “Rizz” to Ripple. Rizz is a popular slang term for charisma, especially among Generation Z.
While RIZZLE is primarily a memecoin with a strong focus on community building, it also offers various trading bots and is developing an AI agent that will soon be able to speak in Spaces on X.
By leveraging the cultural relevance of “Rizz,” one of the most widely used slang terms among Gen Z, RIZZLE aims to expand beyond the existing XRPL user base and onboard a new wave of users.
RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIZZLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIZZLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RIZZLE's tokenomics, explore RIZZLE token's live price!
RIZZLE Price Prediction
Want to know where RIZZLE might be heading? Our RIZZLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.