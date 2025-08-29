What is Robora (RBR)

Robora is a decentralized AI orchestration platform for robotics and IoT, designed to unify fragmented data, software, and hardware into a collaborative, blockchain-powered ecosystem. Functioning as a framework and marketplace that empowers users to build, train, deploy, and monetize intelligent Synths/Robots. Think of it as the "Web3-hub for physical AI. Tackle Real Issues High costs, security vulnerabilities (70% endpoint breaches), and slow deployment. User Benefits 80% cost reduction via intuitive tools; immutable blockchain security. Community Power Collaborate globally in a token-driven ecosystem for accelerated innovation. Synths: Embed AI Brains in Your Robots "Synths are autonomous agents that power robots with perceive-reason-act intelligence. Using VLA models, they handle tasks like grasping or navigation running locally for speed and scaling via our Grid. Customize, train, and embed them effortlessly."

Robora (RBR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Robora (RBR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Robora (RBR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RBR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Robora (RBR) How much is Robora (RBR) worth today? The live RBR price in USD is 0.03592483 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RBR to USD price? $ 0.03592483 . Check out The current price of RBR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Robora? The market cap for RBR is $ 3.59M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RBR? The circulating supply of RBR is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RBR? RBR achieved an ATH price of 0.060699 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RBR? RBR saw an ATL price of 0.03208079 USD . What is the trading volume of RBR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RBR is -- USD . Will RBR go higher this year? RBR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RBR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

