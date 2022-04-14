Robora (RBR) Tokenomics
Robora (RBR) Information
Robora is a decentralized AI orchestration platform for robotics and IoT, designed to unify fragmented data, software, and hardware into a collaborative, blockchain-powered ecosystem.
Functioning as a framework and marketplace that empowers users to build, train, deploy, and monetize intelligent Synths/Robots. Think of it as the "Web3-hub for physical AI.
Tackle Real Issues High costs, security vulnerabilities (70% endpoint breaches), and slow deployment.
User Benefits 80% cost reduction via intuitive tools; immutable blockchain security.
Community Power Collaborate globally in a token-driven ecosystem for accelerated innovation.
Synths: Embed AI Brains in Your Robots
"Synths are autonomous agents that power robots with perceive-reason-act intelligence. Using VLA models, they handle tasks like grasping or navigation running locally for speed and scaling via our Grid. Customize, train, and embed them effortlessly."
Robora (RBR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Robora (RBR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Robora (RBR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Robora (RBR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RBR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RBR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.