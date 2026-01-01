RugProof v2 Price (RUGPROOFV2)
The live RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) price today is $ 0.00000545, with a 37.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUGPROOFV2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000545 per RUGPROOFV2.
RugProof v2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,451.3, with a circulating supply of 999.84M RUGPROOFV2. During the last 24 hours, RUGPROOFV2 traded between $ 0.00000539 (low) and $ 0.00000911 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00066268, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000539.
In short-term performance, RUGPROOFV2 moved +1.22% in the last hour and -43.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of RugProof v2 is $ 5.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUGPROOFV2 is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999836095.377566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.45K.
During today, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-37.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of RugProof v2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Introducing RugProof V2 – The Safe Launchpad Solution on Solana
My name is Chris. In July, I launched RugProof and dedicated 30 days to building and improving it day by day, sharing every step with our community. RugProof reached a market cap of $3 million, but unfortunately, our progress was halted by large holders with excessive supply.
We have now upgraded RugProof and are preparing the rollout of RugProof V2. I will keep the same promises, I will be active day and night and will do everything what’s possible as the dev, marketing wise and community wise!
Our Mission: We are committed to transforming Solana by making every project RugProof-compliant, ensuring that investors can hold their funds safely without fear of losing them.
How RugProof Works: RugProof is a unique launchpad that protects investments during the bonding phase. Early investors cannot sell their shares directly; the supply is vested and unlocks gradually over 24 hours. In return, early investors earn a substantial portion of the trading fees, allowing them to profit without ever needing to sell their tokens. Nobody can hold more than 3%!
Through our smart contract, anyone who sells during the initial vesting period earns less than those who hold (“diamond hand”) their tokens. This ensures that long-term holders are rewarded and that everyone on Solana can earn profits without taking unnecessary risks.
RugProof provides genuine security for the Solana community: investors can buy and hold tokens with confidence, knowing that neither developers nor other participants can execute a rug pull. With RugProof, your investment safety is guaranteed.
What is the current price of RugProof v2?
RugProof v2 is priced at ₹0.0004922825239477170000, shifting -37.31% today.
How fast is the RUGPROOFV2 community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect RugProof v2's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is RUGPROOFV2's trading volume today?
It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does RUGPROOFV2 compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₹0.0598579418292978168000 and ATL is ₹0.0004868628998308614000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 999836095.377566 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
