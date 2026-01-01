ExchangeDEX+
The live RugProof v2 price today is 0.00000545 USD.RUGPROOFV2 market cap is 5,451.3 USD. Track real-time RUGPROOFV2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 RUGPROOFV2 to USD Live Price:

-37.30%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) Live Price Chart
RugProof v2 Price Today

The live RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) price today is $ 0.00000545, with a 37.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUGPROOFV2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000545 per RUGPROOFV2.

RugProof v2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,451.3, with a circulating supply of 999.84M RUGPROOFV2. During the last 24 hours, RUGPROOFV2 traded between $ 0.00000539 (low) and $ 0.00000911 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00066268, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000539.

In short-term performance, RUGPROOFV2 moved +1.22% in the last hour and -43.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) Market Information

$ 5.45K
--
$ 5.45K
999.84M
999,836,095.377566
The current Market Cap of RugProof v2 is $ 5.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUGPROOFV2 is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999836095.377566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.45K.

RugProof v2 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000539
24H Low
$ 0.00000911
24H High

$ 0.00000539
$ 0.00000911
$ 0.00066268
$ 0.00000539
+1.22%

-37.31%

-43.42%

-43.42%

RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) Price History USD

During today, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RugProof v2 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-37.31%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for RugProof v2

RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RUGPROOFV2 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RugProof v2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price RugProof v2 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RUGPROOFV2 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RugProof v2 Price Prediction.

What is RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2)

Introducing RugProof V2 – The Safe Launchpad Solution on Solana

My name is Chris. In July, I launched RugProof and dedicated 30 days to building and improving it day by day, sharing every step with our community. RugProof reached a market cap of $3 million, but unfortunately, our progress was halted by large holders with excessive supply.

We have now upgraded RugProof and are preparing the rollout of RugProof V2. I will keep the same promises, I will be active day and night and will do everything what’s possible as the dev, marketing wise and community wise!

Our Mission: We are committed to transforming Solana by making every project RugProof-compliant, ensuring that investors can hold their funds safely without fear of losing them.

How RugProof Works: RugProof is a unique launchpad that protects investments during the bonding phase. Early investors cannot sell their shares directly; the supply is vested and unlocks gradually over 24 hours. In return, early investors earn a substantial portion of the trading fees, allowing them to profit without ever needing to sell their tokens. Nobody can hold more than 3%!

Through our smart contract, anyone who sells during the initial vesting period earns less than those who hold (“diamond hand”) their tokens. This ensures that long-term holders are rewarded and that everyone on Solana can earn profits without taking unnecessary risks.

RugProof provides genuine security for the Solana community: investors can buy and hold tokens with confidence, knowing that neither developers nor other participants can execute a rug pull. With RugProof, your investment safety is guaranteed.

RugProof v2 (RUGPROOFV2) Resource

Official Website

About RugProof v2

What is the current price of RugProof v2?

RugProof v2 is priced at ₹0.0004922825239477170000, shifting -37.31% today.

How fast is the RUGPROOFV2 community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect RugProof v2's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is RUGPROOFV2's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does RUGPROOFV2 compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹0.0598579418292978168000 and ATL is ₹0.0004868628998308614000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 999836095.377566 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RugProof v2

