Introducing RugProof V2 – The Safe Launchpad Solution on Solana

My name is Chris. In July, I launched RugProof and dedicated 30 days to building and improving it day by day, sharing every step with our community. RugProof reached a market cap of $3 million, but unfortunately, our progress was halted by large holders with excessive supply.

We have now upgraded RugProof and are preparing the rollout of RugProof V2. I will keep the same promises, I will be active day and night and will do everything what’s possible as the dev, marketing wise and community wise!

Our Mission: We are committed to transforming Solana by making every project RugProof-compliant, ensuring that investors can hold their funds safely without fear of losing them.

How RugProof Works: RugProof is a unique launchpad that protects investments during the bonding phase. Early investors cannot sell their shares directly; the supply is vested and unlocks gradually over 24 hours. In return, early investors earn a substantial portion of the trading fees, allowing them to profit without ever needing to sell their tokens. Nobody can hold more than 3%!

Through our smart contract, anyone who sells during the initial vesting period earns less than those who hold (“diamond hand”) their tokens. This ensures that long-term holders are rewarded and that everyone on Solana can earn profits without taking unnecessary risks.

RugProof provides genuine security for the Solana community: investors can buy and hold tokens with confidence, knowing that neither developers nor other participants can execute a rug pull. With RugProof, your investment safety is guaranteed.