SALUKI Price (SALUKI)
The live price of SALUKI (SALUKI) today is 0.00052725 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 527.26K USD. SALUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SALUKI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SALUKI price change within the day is +22.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of SALUKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SALUKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SALUKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SALUKI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+22.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SALUKI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.04%
+22.78%
-11.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Oldest Dog Breed in the World. Now on the Blockchain Introducing $SALUKI, the token that honors the First Dog — the Saluki, the most ancient and noble dog breed known to humankind. With a documented history stretching back over 7,000 years, the Saluki predates all modern dog breeds and even rivals ancient civilization itself. From the deserts of the Middle East to the tombs of Egyptian pharaohs, Salukis were not just pets — they were royalty, revered for their speed, loyalty, and grace. Now, the legacy of the First Dog is being immortalized on the blockchain. WHY $SALUKI 7,000 Years of History Recognized as the First Dog Breed Ever A symbol of Loyalty, Elegance, and Timelessness Older Than Civilization's Most Iconic Landmarks Saluki is not just a meme — it’s history wrapped in code, the first-ever dog now becoming the first meme of its kind.
