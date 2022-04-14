Scottie Doggie Price Today

The live Scottie Doggie (SCOTTIE) price today is --, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCOTTIE to USD conversion rate is -- per SCOTTIE.

Scottie Doggie currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,982.86, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SCOTTIE. During the last 24 hours, SCOTTIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCOTTIE moved -- in the last hour and -1.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Scottie Doggie (SCOTTIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.98K$ 11.98K $ 11.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.98K$ 11.98K $ 11.98K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Scottie Doggie is $ 11.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCOTTIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.98K.