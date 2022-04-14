Discover key insights into Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Information

"Shibaken is a community-first decentralized finance platform; developing tokens within incentivized ecosystems of trade.

Finding unique solutions to practical problems, we are experts at developing meta-level use cases for our tokens; like biodiversity protection, or securing public stakeholder interest through asset tokenization.

We specialize in serving communities requiring investments in food, energy and water security.

SHIBAK is the primary ecosystem token and is deflationary, with a unique “wildfire” token burn, and a 2% auto-distribution to holders.

Other developments include a cross-chain bridge, yield farm, staking platform, and a swap platform to help holders of failed tokens recover their losses.

Our first "next tier" token called Shibaken Bomb (sBOMB) introduces a simple gaming function to reward holders and automates funding for continuous development and charitable giving."