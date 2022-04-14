Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Information

"Shibaken is a community-first decentralized finance platform; developing tokens within incentivized ecosystems of trade.

Finding unique solutions to practical problems, we are experts at developing meta-level use cases for our tokens; like biodiversity protection, or securing public stakeholder interest through asset tokenization.

We specialize in serving communities requiring investments in food, energy and water security.

SHIBAK is the primary ecosystem token and is deflationary, with a unique “wildfire” token burn, and a 2% auto-distribution to holders.

Other developments include a cross-chain bridge, yield farm, staking platform, and a swap platform to help holders of failed tokens recover their losses.

Our first "next tier" token called Shibaken Bomb (sBOMB) introduces a simple gaming function to reward holders and automates funding for continuous development and charitable giving."

Official Website:
https://www.shibaken.io/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100,000.00T
$ 100,000.00T$ 100,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 365.59K
$ 365.59K$ 365.59K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000000003656
$ 0.000000000003656$ 0.000000000003656

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHIBAKEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHIBAKEN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.