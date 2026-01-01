ShMonad Price Today

The live ShMonad (SHMON) price today is $ 0.03341698, with a 8.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03341698 per SHMON.

ShMonad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,398,188, with a circulating supply of 250.05M SHMON. During the last 24 hours, SHMON traded between $ 0.03318081 (low) and $ 0.03655619 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069732, while the all-time low was $ 0.02456188.

In short-term performance, SHMON moved -1.37% in the last hour and -19.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ShMonad (SHMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.40M$ 8.40M $ 8.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.40M$ 8.40M $ 8.40M Circulation Supply 250.05M 250.05M 250.05M Total Supply 250,054,578.2364819 250,054,578.2364819 250,054,578.2364819

