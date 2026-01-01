ExchangeDEX+
The live ShMonad price today is 0.03341698 USD.SHMON market cap is 8,398,188 USD. Track real-time SHMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.03341698
ShMonad (SHMON) Live Price Chart
ShMonad Price Today

The live ShMonad (SHMON) price today is $ 0.03341698, with a 8.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03341698 per SHMON.

ShMonad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,398,188, with a circulating supply of 250.05M SHMON. During the last 24 hours, SHMON traded between $ 0.03318081 (low) and $ 0.03655619 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069732, while the all-time low was $ 0.02456188.

In short-term performance, SHMON moved -1.37% in the last hour and -19.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ShMonad (SHMON) Market Information

$ 8.40M
--
$ 8.40M
250.05M
250,054,578.2364819
The current Market Cap of ShMonad is $ 8.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHMON is 250.05M, with a total supply of 250054578.2364819. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.40M.

ShMonad Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03318081
24H Low
$ 0.03655619
24H High

$ 0.03318081
$ 0.03655619
$ 0.069732
$ 0.02456188
-1.37%

-8.58%

-19.27%

-19.27%

ShMonad (SHMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ -0.00313920806668199.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ +0.0044415644.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00313920806668199-8.58%
30 Days$ +0.0044415644+13.29%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ShMonad

ShMonad (SHMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHMON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ShMonad (SHMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ShMonad could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is ShMonad (SHMON)

ShMonad is a liquid staking token that works as a core component in FastLane's MEV and RPC infrastructure, empowering applications and validators to work together to make the Monad blockchain faster, safer, and more secure. ShMonad holders benefit from this integration with the infrastructure by receiving an enhanced staking yield that's boosted from multiple sources such as validator MEV, application-specific MEV protection, RPC usage, transaction automation, and more.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ShMonad (SHMON) Resource

Official Website

About ShMonad

What is the live trading price of ShMonad today?

The current trading price of ShMonad stands at ₹3.017938750125759730000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SHMON?

SHMON recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for ShMonad?

In the last 24 hours, ShMonad has seen a price movement of -8.58%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has ShMonad traded in today?

Within the past day, ShMonad fluctuated between ₹2.996609874966568185000 and ₹3.301445623092206315000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ShMonad

