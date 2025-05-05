Shrub Price ($SHRUB)
The live price of Shrub ($SHRUB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 165.37K USD. $SHRUB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shrub Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shrub price change within the day is -1.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.60M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $SHRUB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $SHRUB price information.
During today, the price change of Shrub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shrub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shrub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shrub to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shrub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.93%
-1.42%
+2.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shrub is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by Elon Musk's pet hedgehog, named Shrub. The project aims to create a community-driven cryptocurrency with a unique hedgehog-themed mascot. The project aims to create a community-driven cryptocurrency with a hedgehog-themed mascot, which sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies and memecoins. Shrub's mascot has become a symbol of the project's identity, embodying the playful and unconventional nature of the Solana blockchain and the cryptocurrency world as a whole.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $SHRUB to VND
₫--
|1 $SHRUB to AUD
A$--
|1 $SHRUB to GBP
￡--
|1 $SHRUB to EUR
€--
|1 $SHRUB to USD
$--
|1 $SHRUB to MYR
RM--
|1 $SHRUB to TRY
₺--
|1 $SHRUB to JPY
¥--
|1 $SHRUB to RUB
₽--
|1 $SHRUB to INR
₹--
|1 $SHRUB to IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHRUB to KRW
₩--
|1 $SHRUB to PHP
₱--
|1 $SHRUB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHRUB to BRL
R$--
|1 $SHRUB to CAD
C$--
|1 $SHRUB to BDT
৳--
|1 $SHRUB to NGN
₦--
|1 $SHRUB to UAH
₴--
|1 $SHRUB to VES
Bs--
|1 $SHRUB to PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHRUB to KZT
₸--
|1 $SHRUB to THB
฿--
|1 $SHRUB to TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHRUB to AED
د.إ--
|1 $SHRUB to CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHRUB to HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHRUB to MAD
.د.م--
|1 $SHRUB to MXN
$--