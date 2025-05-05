Shuffle Price (SHFL)
The live price of Shuffle (SHFL) today is 0.2196 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 62.02M USD. SHFL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shuffle Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shuffle price change within the day is +4.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 282.60M USD
SHFL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Shuffle to USD was $ +0.00940207.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shuffle to USD was $ +0.0717875913.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shuffle to USD was $ +0.0034233883.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shuffle to USD was $ +0.00806786925939302.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00940207
|+4.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0717875913
|+32.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0034233883
|+1.56%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00806786925939302
|+3.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shuffle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+4.47%
+16.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The SHFL token is the native utility token of Shuffle.com, a comprehensive crypto casino platform. Designed to enhance user engagement and platform growth, SHFL serves multiple functions within the Shuffle ecosystem. Key utilities include: Wager Asset: From day one, SHFL allows users to participate in a wide range of games on Shuffle.com, including original games, slots, and sports betting, providing a direct utility as a betting medium. Buyback and Burn: To support token value and reduce supply, Shuffle allocates 15% of revenue to regularly buy back SHFL tokens from the open market and burn them, promoting economic stability and potential value appreciation. VIP Perks: SHFL holders enjoy early access to new platform features, enhanced VIP experiences, and bonuses, ensuring a premium user experience and incentivizing platform engagement and token retention. Airdrop Incentives: Through strategic airdrop campaigns, SHFL rewards early adopters and active users, facilitating a dynamic and engaging community around Shuffle's offerings.
|1 SHFL to VND
₫5,778.774
|1 SHFL to AUD
A$0.34038
|1 SHFL to GBP
￡0.1647
