The SHFL token is the native utility token of Shuffle.com, a comprehensive crypto casino platform. Designed to enhance user engagement and platform growth, SHFL serves multiple functions within the Shuffle ecosystem. Key utilities include: Wager Asset: From day one, SHFL allows users to participate in a wide range of games on Shuffle.com, including original games, slots, and sports betting, providing a direct utility as a betting medium. Buyback and Burn: To support token value and reduce supply, Shuffle allocates 15% of revenue to regularly buy back SHFL tokens from the open market and burn them, promoting economic stability and potential value appreciation. VIP Perks: SHFL holders enjoy early access to new platform features, enhanced VIP experiences, and bonuses, ensuring a premium user experience and incentivizing platform engagement and token retention. Airdrop Incentives: Through strategic airdrop campaigns, SHFL rewards early adopters and active users, facilitating a dynamic and engaging community around Shuffle's offerings.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.