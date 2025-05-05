SHUI CFX Price (SCFX)
The live price of SHUI CFX (SCFX) today is 0.088601 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.60M USD. SCFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHUI CFX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SHUI CFX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 40.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SCFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCFX price information.
During today, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ -0.0018654231.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ -0.0188838943.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018654231
|-2.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0188838943
|-21.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SHUI CFX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHUI is a Liquid Staking Protocol on Conflux. Earn rewards securely and smoothly on your CFX without locking them up.
