Singularity Price (SGLY)
The live price of Singularity (SGLY) today is 0.00011663 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.87K USD. SGLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Singularity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Singularity price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 58.89M USD
During today, the price change of Singularity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Singularity to USD was $ -0.0000015939.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Singularity to USD was $ +0.0000924982.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Singularity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000015939
|-1.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000924982
|+79.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Singularity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+104.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Singularity is a metaverse gaming world of universe exploration and adventure. Any player can earn HME and SGLY tokens by owning and developing their own constellations, galaxies and fleets, competing and cooperating in the games, and expanding their strength through tokens and various NFT props. Players can obtain fulfillment and wealth in the huge Singularity universe of games. There are a variety of NFT characters in Singularity, including Constellation Master NFT , Star System Captain NFT, Battleship NFT,etc. The first version of the game includes open legion, battleship formation, combat system, battleship development, ranking competition, P2E module, space tax system and so on. Singularity always believe that in the future, work and entertainment will be integrated, and online and offline will be seamlessly linked. Singularity universe is committed to creating a game with rich gameplay, establishing a perfect Singularity ecosystem, striving to maintain economic balance, and bringing players a high-quality immersive gaming experience, and earning cash while playing. Singularity will delegate power to players so that players can establish their own clubs, organize and participate in decentralized economic and social activities, and jointly create a beautiful metaverse world."
|1 SGLY to VND
₫3.06911845
|1 SGLY to AUD
A$0.0001796102
|1 SGLY to GBP
￡0.0000874725
|1 SGLY to EUR
€0.0001026344
|1 SGLY to USD
$0.00011663
|1 SGLY to MYR
RM0.0004875134
|1 SGLY to TRY
₺0.0044972528
|1 SGLY to JPY
¥0.0168215449
|1 SGLY to RUB
₽0.0096464673
|1 SGLY to INR
₹0.0098470709
|1 SGLY to IDR
Rp1.9119669072
|1 SGLY to KRW
₩0.1617611448
|1 SGLY to PHP
₱0.006496291
|1 SGLY to EGP
￡E.0.0058968128
|1 SGLY to BRL
R$0.0006636247
|1 SGLY to CAD
C$0.0001609494
|1 SGLY to BDT
৳0.014217197
|1 SGLY to NGN
₦0.1872063119
|1 SGLY to UAH
₴0.004851808
|1 SGLY to VES
Bs0.01026344
|1 SGLY to PKR
Rs0.0328803296
|1 SGLY to KZT
₸0.0603980118
|1 SGLY to THB
฿0.0038499563
|1 SGLY to TWD
NT$0.0034779066
|1 SGLY to AED
د.إ0.0004280321
|1 SGLY to CHF
Fr0.0000956366
|1 SGLY to HKD
HK$0.0009038825
|1 SGLY to MAD
.د.م0.0010799938
|1 SGLY to MXN
$0.0022871143