What is Slap (SLAP)

Welcome to SLAP – The Only Coin That Slaps Harder Than Your Moms Tired of coins that claim they SLAP but are nothing but limp wrists? SLAP is here to SLAP some sense into the crypto space. Founded by the Flutter of Five Fingers and powered by the Prancing of the Pried Palm, SLAP isn’t just another coin—it’s an attitude. We’re not here to talk roadmaps, utility, or world peace. We’re here to SLAP charts, SLAP the haters, and SLAP our way to the top. No VC suits, no corporate nonsense—just raw, unfiltered internet culture with a side of “did we just do that? ”So load your wallet, mute your financial advisor, and get ready to ride the most unhinged meme rocket. Open up your hands, and start swingin'. You never know what you could hit. SLAP: It’s not a coin. It’s a lifestyle.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Slap (SLAP) Resource Official Website

Slap Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Slap (SLAP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Slap (SLAP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Slap.

Check the Slap price prediction now!

SLAP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Slap (SLAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Slap (SLAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLAP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Slap (SLAP) How much is Slap (SLAP) worth today? The live SLAP price in USD is 0.00069758 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SLAP to USD price? $ 0.00069758 . Check out The current price of SLAP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Slap? The market cap for SLAP is $ 697.58K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SLAP? The circulating supply of SLAP is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLAP? SLAP achieved an ATH price of 0.00192179 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLAP? SLAP saw an ATL price of 0.00016264 USD . What is the trading volume of SLAP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLAP is -- USD . Will SLAP go higher this year? SLAP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLAP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Slap (SLAP) Important Industry Updates