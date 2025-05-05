SolXenCat Price (XENCAT)
The live price of SolXenCat (XENCAT) today is 0.00118543 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.19M USD. XENCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolXenCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SolXenCat price change within the day is -2.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XENCAT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SolXenCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolXenCat to USD was $ +0.0001724632.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolXenCat to USD was $ -0.0001517879.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolXenCat to USD was $ +0.000507730590648235.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.74%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001724632
|+14.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001517879
|-12.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000507730590648235
|+74.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of SolXenCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.46%
-2.74%
-11.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to $XENCAT Cute Kitty Baked by Mr. Jack Levin and XEN Community! The Only 100% Rug Free & Stress Free MEME on Solana! DYOR and Join!
