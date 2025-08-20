Sorya Price (SORYA)
+0.22%
-74.52%
--
--
Sorya (SORYA) real-time price is $0.00029993. Over the past 24 hours, SORYA traded between a low of $ 0.00029453 and a high of $ 0.00118967, showing active market volatility. SORYA's all-time high price is $ 0.00129447, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00029453.
In terms of short-term performance, SORYA has changed by +0.22% over the past hour, -74.52% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Sorya is $ 21.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SORYA is 72.91M, with a total supply of 72905458.98998217. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.87K.
During today, the price change of Sorya to USD was $ -0.000877369610128337.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sorya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sorya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sorya to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000877369610128337
|-74.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Sorya is building the future of Web3 by making blockchain creation simple, fast, and scalable. With its AI-powered no-code platform, Sorya enables anyone to transform an idea into a live decentralized app within minutes. The platform offers multi-chain deployment across Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche, and zk-rollups, automated security audits, gas optimization, IPFS/Arweave storage, and AI-crafted responsive UI/UX. Its integrated marketplace tools allow users to sell NFTs, tokenize assets, and accept payments without third parties. By automating every step—from concept to deployment—Sorya empowers creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses to launch secure, scalable, and professional-grade Web3 products with zero coding knowledge.
