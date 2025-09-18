What is Speak Ventures (SPEAK)

Speak Ventures develops tools for builders and traders, focusing on practical solutions that support activity in the Solana ecosystem. The expanding toolkit is designed to deliver utility across a wide range of onchain use cases, including token management and liquidity functions. As adoption increases, revenue generated from usage flows back into the ecosystem through structured $SPEAK token buybacks.

Speak Ventures (SPEAK) Resource Official Website

Speak Ventures Price Prediction (USD)

SPEAK to Local Currencies

Speak Ventures (SPEAK) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Speak Ventures (SPEAK) How much is Speak Ventures (SPEAK) worth today? The live SPEAK price in USD is 0.00008002 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SPEAK to USD price? $ 0.00008002 . Check out The current price of SPEAK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Speak Ventures? The market cap for SPEAK is $ 80.03K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SPEAK? The circulating supply of SPEAK is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPEAK? SPEAK achieved an ATH price of 0.00009369 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPEAK? SPEAK saw an ATL price of 0.00006664 USD . What is the trading volume of SPEAK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPEAK is -- USD . Will SPEAK go higher this year? SPEAK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPEAK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Speak Ventures (SPEAK) Important Industry Updates