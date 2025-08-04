More About STXTZ

STXTZ Price Info

STXTZ Whitepaper

STXTZ Official Website

STXTZ Tokenomics

STXTZ Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Stacy Staked XTZ Logo

Stacy Staked XTZ Price (STXTZ)

Unlisted

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Live Price Chart

$0.78132
$0.78132$0.78132
+2.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Today

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) is currently trading at 0.782897 USD with a market cap of $ 657.17K USD. STXTZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Stacy Staked XTZ Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.84%
Stacy Staked XTZ 24-hour price change
839.40K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STXTZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STXTZ price information.

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Stacy Staked XTZ to USD was $ +0.02161781.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stacy Staked XTZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stacy Staked XTZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stacy Staked XTZ to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.02161781+2.84%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Stacy Staked XTZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.759766
$ 0.759766$ 0.759766

$ 0.789761
$ 0.789761$ 0.789761

$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06

+0.06%

+2.84%

-12.13%

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 657.17K
$ 657.17K$ 657.17K

--
----

839.40K
839.40K 839.40K

What is Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ)

stXTZ is a derivative of Tezos' native token XTZ that is staked on Stacy.fi. Stacy.fi is a decentralized protocol allowing users to stake XTZ and participate in the consensus mechanism of Tezos. Staking helps to secure the Tezos network under a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. stXTZ is FA2 compliant token on Tezos which represents a share of the stXTZ staking pool. stXTZ has a value expressed in XTZ which can easily be calculated by dividing the sum of all staked XTZ in the stXTZ pool by the total supply of stXTZ.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STXTZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STXTZ to Local Currencies

1 STXTZ to VND
20,601.934555
1 STXTZ to AUD
A$1.20566138
1 STXTZ to GBP
0.58717275
1 STXTZ to EUR
0.67329142
1 STXTZ to USD
$0.782897
1 STXTZ to MYR
RM3.31165431
1 STXTZ to TRY
31.84824996
1 STXTZ to JPY
¥115.085859
1 STXTZ to ARS
ARS$1,057.96786095
1 STXTZ to RUB
62.26379841
1 STXTZ to INR
68.31559222
1 STXTZ to IDR
Rp12,834.37499568
1 STXTZ to KRW
1,084.34366088
1 STXTZ to PHP
45.04006441
1 STXTZ to EGP
￡E.37.51642424
1 STXTZ to BRL
R$4.33724938
1 STXTZ to CAD
C$1.07256889
1 STXTZ to BDT
94.51132584
1 STXTZ to NGN
1,184.40572645
1 STXTZ to UAH
32.31015919
1 STXTZ to VES
Bs96.296331
1 STXTZ to CLP
$759.41009
1 STXTZ to PKR
Rs219.35991043
1 STXTZ to KZT
419.5545023
1 STXTZ to THB
฿25.41283662
1 STXTZ to TWD
NT$23.36164648
1 STXTZ to AED
د.إ2.87323199
1 STXTZ to CHF
Fr0.6263176
1 STXTZ to HKD
HK$6.13791248
1 STXTZ to MAD
.د.م7.07738888
1 STXTZ to MXN
$14.74977948
1 STXTZ to PLN
2.88106096
1 STXTZ to RON
лв3.42908886
1 STXTZ to SEK
kr7.55495605
1 STXTZ to BGN
лв1.31526696
1 STXTZ to HUF
Ft269.30873903
1 STXTZ to CZK
16.61307434
1 STXTZ to KWD
د.ك0.237217791
1 STXTZ to ILS
2.66967877