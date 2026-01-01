Staked Cap USD Price Today

The live Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) price today is $ 1.044, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current STCUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.044 per STCUSD.

Staked Cap USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 206,125,627, with a circulating supply of 197.42M STCUSD. During the last 24 hours, STCUSD traded between $ 1.017 (low) and $ 1.072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 1.017.

In short-term performance, STCUSD moved +1.21% in the last hour and -0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 206.13M$ 206.13M $ 206.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 206.13M$ 206.13M $ 206.13M Circulation Supply 197.42M 197.42M 197.42M Total Supply 197,417,833.404615 197,417,833.404615 197,417,833.404615

The current Market Cap of Staked Cap USD is $ 206.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STCUSD is 197.42M, with a total supply of 197417833.404615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 206.13M.