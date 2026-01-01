ExchangeDEX+
The live Staked Cap USD price today is 1.044 USD.STCUSD market cap is 206,125,627 USD. Track real-time STCUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Staked Cap USD price today is 1.044 USD.STCUSD market cap is 206,125,627 USD. Track real-time STCUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About STCUSD

STCUSD Price Info

What is STCUSD

STCUSD Whitepaper

STCUSD Official Website

STCUSD Tokenomics

STCUSD Price Forecast

Staked Cap USD Logo

Staked Cap USD Price (STCUSD)

Unlisted

1 STCUSD to USD Live Price:

-1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:30:52 (UTC+8)

Staked Cap USD Price Today

The live Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) price today is $ 1.044, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current STCUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.044 per STCUSD.

Staked Cap USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 206,125,627, with a circulating supply of 197.42M STCUSD. During the last 24 hours, STCUSD traded between $ 1.017 (low) and $ 1.072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 1.017.

In short-term performance, STCUSD moved +1.21% in the last hour and -0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Staked Cap USD is $ 206.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STCUSD is 197.42M, with a total supply of 197417833.404615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 206.13M.

Staked Cap USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
+1.21%

-0.18%

-0.55%

-0.55%

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Staked Cap USD to USD was $ -0.001896481074608.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Cap USD to USD was $ +0.0007032384.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Cap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Cap USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001896481074608-0.18%
30 Days$ +0.0007032384+0.07%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Staked Cap USD

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STCUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Staked Cap USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Staked Cap USD (STCUSD)

Cap is a stablecoin protocol that provides credible financial guarantees via two products: the dollar-denominated cUSD and the yield-bearing stcUSD.

cUSD is a digital dollar issued on the Ethereum blockchain that can be used on any network. cUSD's reserve is backed by blue chip stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, pyUSD, BUIDL, and BENJI, i.e. issued by regulated institutions with transparent attestations. It is 1:1 redeemable for any of the available reserve assets.

stcUSD is a savings product issued by staking cUSD. Any cUSD holder has open access to stcUSD. Yield is generated via an autonomous layer of operators, who self-select in and out based on the current hurdle rate of the protocol. The risk of yield generation is covered, meaning users have full downside protection that is verifiable by code.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Staked Cap USD

What is the current price of Staked Cap USD?

Staked Cap USD is priced at ₹94.2852422669940000, shifting -0.18% today.

How fast is the STCUSD community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Staked Cap USD's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is STCUSD's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does STCUSD compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹96.8139652396720000 and ATL is ₹91.8468308290545000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 197417833.404615 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked Cap USD

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Staked Cap USD

